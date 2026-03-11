Even with a net worth of $664 billion, Elon Musk reportedly embraces a stark, minimalist lifestyle at his home, relying on just a single towel and an empty fridge.

Maye Musk Details Elon's Spartan Living

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, described her son's modest living situation near SpaceX's Starbase launch site in southern Texas.

"There is no food in the fridge," said the 77-year-old model and dietitian. "The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel, so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me."

She recalled spending weeks in the Kalahari Desert without access to a shower, often facing days with no water. “I think my parents prepared me for this luxury.”

Modest Lifestyle Matches Workaholic Routine

This is not the first time Maye Musk has shared insights into her son's frugal habits.

In 2023, she reflected on sleeping arrangements during her visits, saying she often found herself on mattresses, couches, or even garage floors. "It was still better than on the ground in the Kalahari Desert with lions or hyenas nearby," she noted.

Musk's austere lifestyle aligns with his intense work ethic. He frequently sleeps on floors at his offices and factories, often going to bed at 3 a.m., dedicating nearly all his time to Tesla, SpaceX and X.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock