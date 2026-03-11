Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk thinks that people are underestimating the scale of humanoid robots' development and their role in the economy.

Humanoid Robot Economy

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, entrepreneur Peter Diamandis shared his thoughts on the advent of robots in the near future, sharing that people "downplaying" the humanoid robot economy, they risked making the "same mistake people made about the internet in 1993." He added that the infrastructure for robots was being built "right before your eyes."

Responding to Diamandis, Musk also agreed with his take. "People don't get it," said the Tesla CEO, who has been bullish about the company's Optimus humanoid robot, touting it as a means to colonize other planets by becoming the first-ever von Neumann probe.

Elon Musk On Optimus

Musk also predicted that the company would be able to develop AGI (artificial general intelligence) and would "probably" be the first to develop the said technology in a humanoid form.

Tesla Reveals Optimus Hands

"TeslaAI just shared a photo on Weibo of what looks like Optimus v3’s new dexterous hands," the post by the user said on Tuesday.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics. Tesla also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.13% to $399.75 during overnight trading on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos via Shutterstock.com