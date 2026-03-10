Alphabet's Google Launches AI Agent Builder For Military, Civilians Amid Pentagon–Anthropic Tussle

The tool lets Department of War civilian and military personnel build custom AI agents for unclassified work. No programming skills needed.

What Agent Designer Actually Does

Agent Designer is a no-/low-code platform. Users build AI agents using plain language instructions.

Those agents can handle repetitive, multi-step admin tasks automatically. Examples include drafting meeting read-aheads, pulling action items from team calls, and submitting employee award nominations.

Project planning gets a boost, too. Agents can break large goals into step-by-step checklists with timelines.

GenAI.mil Already Has 1 Million Users — and Growing

Google first launched Gemini for Government on GenAI.mil in December. It became the first enterprise AI tool available through that platform for unclassified use.

In just over one month, GenAI.mil surpassed one million unique users. Five out of six military branches have designated it as their primary enterprise AI productivity platform.

The Bigger Picture: Pentagon’s AI Fight With Anthropic

Google’s expansion lands at a tense moment. The Pentagon formally designated Anthropic — maker of the Claude AI model — a supply chain risk.

Anthropic filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in response. The company argues Claude should not be used for “lethal autonomous warfare” or surveillance of Americans.

Pentagon CTO Emil Michael fired back on the “All-In” podcast March 7, saying, “I need someone who’s not going to wig out in the middle.”

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on February 27 that the company would “challenge any supply chain risk designation in court.”

