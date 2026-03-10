Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is expanding its ecosystem partnerships and product lineup as its shares rebound amid geopolitical uncertainty and discussions over export policies.

BlackBerry QNX Expands Support For AMD Processors

The move broadens the companies' collaboration and gives manufacturers another option for building systems used in cars, factory equipment, robots, and medical imaging devices.

QNX said the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor is the first to work with the platform, with support for the Ryzen AI Embedded P100 processors planned next.

Developers can already access the tools needed to start building applications using the supported hardware.

The companies said the collaboration aims to help manufacturers create systems that run reliably and handle demanding tasks in industries such as automotive, industrial equipment, and healthcare.

AMD Shares Rebound After Sector Selloff

AMD shares rebounded Monday as investors weighed geopolitical tensions, potential new U.S. export rules for AI chips, and the company's latest product and licensing developments.

The stock recovered after falling last week amid a broader semiconductor selloff tied to discussions of new export regulations and tensions over the U.S.–Israel conflict with Iran.

Between February 27 and March 6, AMD shares declined 3.9%, compared with a 6.8% drop in the PHLX Semiconductor Index, while the NASDAQ Composite Index fell 1.2%.

Licensing Deal With Adeia Resolves Litigation

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 0.40% at $203.50 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The move follows Monday's 5.33% rally, when the stock closed at $202.68.

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock