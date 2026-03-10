Texas Instruments Introduces AI-Enabled Chips

The company introduced two new small computer chips that add built-in artificial intelligence features to everyday electronic devices.

The new MSPM0G5187 and AM13Ex chips enable devices to run AI tasks locally, rather than relying on external systems.

Texas Instruments designed them to make electronics respond faster while using less power.

The company said these chips can help power products such as health wearables, home electrical systems, robots, and industrial machines.

Faster Processing With Lower Power Use

The chips include a special component that handles AI calculations more efficiently.

Compared with similar chips without this feature, the new design can process AI tasks up to 90 times faster and use more than 120 times less energy.

Texas Instruments said the MSPM0G5187 chip can also keep costs low, with prices below $1 when bought in large quantities.

The company designed the AM13Ex chips for motor-control applications in home appliances, robots, and industrial systems.

The design allows devices to manage multiple motors while also running AI programs that monitor performance and improve efficiency.

Texas Instruments said the MSPM0G5187 chips are already available, while AM13Ex chips are currently available in limited pre-production quantities, with broader versions expected by the end of 2026.

Acquisition Expands Wireless Technology Portfolio

Under the agreement, Texas Instruments will pay $231 in cash for each Silicon Labs share and plans to fund the transaction using cash on hand and arranged debt.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Texas Instruments said the acquisition will expand its technology portfolio by adding about 1,200 wireless connectivity products and combining Silicon Labs' wireless and mixed-signal expertise with Texas Instruments' analog and embedded processing capabilities.

TXN Price Action: Texas Instruments shares were up 0.15% at $196.49 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by michelmond via Shutterstock