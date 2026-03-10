Archer Aviation Files Countersuit Against Rival Joby Alleging China Ties, Fraud Amid FAA Partnership

Archer Accuses Joby Of Fraud

The countersuit, filed in California, accused Joby of hiding and then leveraging its ties to China to gain an advantage in the eVTOL sector, Reuters reported on Monday.

Archer has also accused Joby of defrauding the U.S. government and receiving grants from the Chinese government. The countersuit claims that Joby purposefully misrepresented "thousands of pounds of Chinese-origin aircraft materials as ​consumer goods," to "evade U.S. tariffs and foreign-influence ⁠oversight."

Archer Aviation and Joby didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Joby Announces FAA Partnership

Archer's Earnings Miss

Archer, on the other hand, reported underwhelming Q4 earnings, when the company reported an estimated EPS loss of $0.26, which missed analysts’ expected loss of $0.24 per share. Archer also reported a revenue of $300,000 while liquidity remained at $2 billion.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Archer scores poorly on the Momentum metric.

Price Action: ACHR surged 1.84% to $6.64 during Pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock