Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is raising alarms over the impact of artificial intelligence on American workers and unveiled a policy roadmap aimed at protecting jobs and ensuring corporations contribute fairly.

AI Job Cuts Raise Concern

On Monday, in a post on X, Kelly wrote, "Big companies are signaling they'll use AI to shrink their workforce—and too many Americans are already feeling the impact."

He added, "My AI for America roadmap has solutions to get big corporations to pay their for share and put workers first."

The plan, which Kelly calls the "AI for America" roadmap, is intended to guide how corporations implement AI while minimizing job losses and supporting worker retraining.

Rising AI Automation Fuels Job Loss Warnings

Concerns grew as AI advanced rapidly, raising fears that it could replace white-collar jobs.

Mark Zandi warned that the U.S. labor market was fragile and said AI's impact on employment could soon appear in economic data.

He noted that the most recent job growth came from the healthcare sector and argued the economy might have lost jobs without it.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the U.S. added 130,000 jobs in January, exceeding expectations.

He suggested AI's long-term impact might even lead to shorter workweeks or limits on where the technology is used.

He said JPMorgan had already integrated AI widely across its operations and warned that rapid adoption of technologies like autonomous vehicles could eliminate millions of jobs if not introduced gradually.

