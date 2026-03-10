Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Vice President of Finance, Sendil Palani, announced his departure from the automaker as yet another senior executive leaves the Elon Musk-led company.

Sendil Palani Departs Tesla

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, Palani shared the news with users, hailing the 17 years he spent with the EV giant. He also hailed the "commitment and collaboration" across teams at Tesla.

Thanking Musk for his "first principles thinking," Palani shared that when Tesla achieves "abundance" and "money ceases to have meaning," the lessons applied by Musk would be the "most valuable commodity in our economy."

He also said that "Tesla's mission" was so "ambitious and complex" that any narrative about the company was "naturally an oversimplification."

Elon Musk Hails Sendil Palani

Responding to Palani's post, Musk took to the social media platform X and thanked Palani. "Thanks for an epic contribution over many years!" Musk said in the post.

High-Profile Exits

Tesla's Europe Surge

Amid falling sales, Tesla's European performance could come as a boost for the company. The company recorded a 10% surge in February registrations, with markets like France, Spain, Germany and Portugal reporting strong growth for the automaker.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics. Tesla also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.49% to $398.68 at Market close on Monday, and surged 0.23% to $399.61 during overnight trading.

