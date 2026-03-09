JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon begins his mornings early.

Early Wake-Up And Extensive Reading

Dimon, who gets roughly seven hours of sleep, typically rises around 5 a.m., "give or take," he told Coffee with The Greats in July 2020.

He spends the first 90 minutes to two hours reading a wide range of publications and reports to stay informed.

Beyond newspapers, Dimon reviews specialized financial and economic sources, including Grant's Interest Rate Observer and the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report.

Preferring Physical Over Online Reading

Dimon favors reading the physical copies over digital formats.

"If you do it online, you tend to push to only what you want to read and if I have time, I make myself read a bunch of stories that I wouldn't naturally read because I want to go beyond my natural habitat," he stated on the podcast.

While Dimon reads extensively, he said much of his book reading happens on vacation rather than during the work year.

Fitness And Coffee: A Morning Ritual

Around 7 a.m., Dimon exercises for about 45 minutes with a mix of aerobic activity, light weights, or stretching. He usually skips breakfast but drinks a cup of coffee.

On days he wakes naturally, he may eat an egg around 10 a.m., but he's typically very hungry by noon.

The Early Riser Advantage

Dimon is not alone in the pre-dawn habit.

Successful leaders, including Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi and former first lady Michelle Obama, rise before 4 or 5 a.m.

The early hours are often cited as the most productive time of the day, allowing executives to tackle high-priority tasks before distractions arise.

According to a 2016 Wall Street Journal report citing psychologist Josh Davis and author of "Two Awesome Hours," having peace, without the constant pull of interruptions, makes people significantly more effective and allows them to accomplish important work.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo Courtesy: lev radin on Shutterstock.com