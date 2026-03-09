Gordon Johnson, analyst at GLJ Research, is sounding the alarm on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

Using third-party Full Self-Driving (FSD) Community Tracker data, Johnson says Tesla’s critical disengagement metrics have collapsed. The tracker measures “city miles to critical disengagement” — a key safety benchmark.

According to Johnson’s post on X, the metric peaked at 4,109 city miles per critical disengagement when FSD v14.1 hit its high in October 2025. After v14.2 rolled out, that figure cratered to just 809.

Notably, CEO Elon Musk has personally interacted with the same tracker data Johnson cites.

Waymo Comparison Raises Hard Questions

Johnson didn’t stop at the numbers. He put them in sharp context.

That’s a gap of more than 37 times between the two autonomous platforms on this metric.

Where Is NHTSA?

Johnson’s raised a direct question about why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is allowing the situation to occur on public roads.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 1.94% at $389.03 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.