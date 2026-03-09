NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher on Monday, outperforming the broader market. The Nasdaq is down 0.10% and the S&P 500 has declined 0.45%, making NIO's gains notable during this pullback.

Earnings Expectations In Focus

In addition to earnings results, investors are also likely to focus on management's forward guidance. With strong year-over-year growth anticipated, NIO must demonstrate ongoing momentum and provide a confident outlook to maintain investor optimism.

NIO recently issued a profit alert and expects to return to operating profitability in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company projects adjusted operating profit between 0.7 billion and 1.2 billion Chinese yuan, compared to a loss of 5.54 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Delivery Momentum Continues

In January, NIO delivered 27,182 vehicles, a 96.1% year-over-year increase, driven by demand for the third-generation ES8 SUV.

Infrastructure Expansion

In parallel with its vehicle momentum, the company continues to invest in smart EV technologies while expanding its charging and battery-swapping infrastructure to support future growth.

During China's Spring Festival travel period, the company set a single-day record of 146,649 battery swaps, reflecting increased utilization of its infrastructure. The network has surpassed 100 million cumulative swaps across about 3,750 stations nationwide.

Additionally, NIO has strengthened its technology roadmap. Its subsidiary, GeniTech Co., Ltd., recently secured 2.257 billion Chinese yuan (about $329.8 million) from multiple investors to expand its intelligent-driving chip business. NIO will retain a 62.7% controlling stake.

Technical Analysis

Currently, NIO is trading at $4.90, which is 1% above its 50-day SMA and 10.3% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting mixed signals in the short- to medium-term. Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 9.64%, reflecting some resilience amid broader market volatility.

The stock is also trading closer to its 52-week low of $3.02 than its high of $8.02, suggesting there might be room for recovery or further decline depending on upcoming market conditions and company performance.

The RSI stands at 46.99, indicating a neutral market momentum, while the MACD presents a bearish signal with a reading of -0.0206 below the signal line of 0.0159. This suggests there may be downward pressure on the stock in the near term.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock has a Hold rating and an average price target of $7.62. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Capital Markets : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025) Barclays : Underweight (Raises Target to $4.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $4.00) (Nov. 28, 2025) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $6.90) (Nov. 26, 2025)

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 2.56% at $4.90 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Robert Way via Shutterstock