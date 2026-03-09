MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai said engineers at his company are increasingly learning from Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) as the two companies deepen collaboration on next-generation computing and AI chips.

MediaTek Shifts Strategy From Connectivity To Computing

Last week, speaking on the "A Bit Personal" podcast, Tsai — the former CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) — discussed how MediaTek has been repositioning itself beyond its traditional focus on smartphone connectivity.

He said the company began reconsidering its long-term strategy about three to four years ago as growth in the mobile sector started to slow.

Tsai explained that relying heavily on one market posed risks for the company, prompting MediaTek to expand into new areas such as computing, automotive technology and artificial intelligence.

Jensen Huang's Advice Helped Shape MediaTek's Pivot

Tsai also reflected on a long-standing relationship with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, whom he said he has known since the mid-1990s.

According to Tsai, Huang had long encouraged him to consider the massive potential of the computing market.

"He [Huang] once said to me, Rick, you know, ‘computing is a very big market,'" Tsai said.

The two companies are now collaborating on chip development, combining MediaTek's design capabilities with Nvidia's graphics processing technology.

Engineers Learning Nvidia's Culture Through Collaboration

Beyond the technical collaboration, Tsai said the partnership is exposing MediaTek's engineering teams to Nvidia's approach to innovation and product development.

"Our technical engineers need to work with Nvidia engineers to co-develop chips," Tsai said. "It's very good for our people to learn how other people are doing."

Tsai also highlighted the importance of corporate culture in driving long-term success, adding: "Culture will eat strategy for breakfast."

Nvidia, MediaTek Partner On GB10 Grace Blackwell AI Superchip

Nvidia and MediaTek have partnered to develop the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, combining MediaTek's expertise in CPU and memory architecture with Nvidia's advanced GPU technology.

The GB10 integrates CPUs, memory and GPUs within a dual-dielet package and features Arm v9.2 cores, Nvidia's Blackwell GPU and support for up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, highlighting the companies' deepening technological collaboration.

The partnership also reflects increasingly close strategic ties between the two chipmakers as they expand into AI and high-performance computing.

Last year, market speculation surfaced suggesting Nvidia could consider acquiring MediaTek in a deal valued at about $73 billion, though industry reports indicate such a move would face significant regulatory and geopolitical hurdles, making it unlikely.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA is showing weakness in the short and medium term, though it maintains a solid long-term uptrend, with its Growth score ranking in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo Courtesy: Andreas Merchel on Shutterstock.com

