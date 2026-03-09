On Sunday, Sam Altman thanked Jensen Huang as Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) accelerates efforts to expand computing capacity for OpenAI on Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud arm.

Altman Praises Nvidia's Efforts To Expand OpenAI's Compute Power

The OpenAI CEO took to X and expressed gratitude to Huang, highlighting Nvidia's role in boosting the computing resources needed to power OpenAI's rapidly expanding AI systems.

"Very grateful to Jensen for working to expand Nvidia capacity at AWS so much for us!" Altman wrote.

Nvidia Confirms $30 Billion Investment In OpenAI

The comments come shortly after Nvidia confirmed plans to invest $30 billion in OpenAI.

Earlier this month, speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Huang addressed speculation about a larger funding commitment.

He announced the $30 billion investment, adding that the opportunity to invest a larger amount likely won't materialize.

"This might be the last time we'll have the opportunity to invest in a consequential company like this," Huang said, noting that OpenAI could eventually go public.

Nvidia Expands AI Infrastructure Across Multiple Cloud Platforms

Huang also revealed that Nvidia has been working aggressively to increase OpenAI's computing capacity across multiple cloud providers.

"We expanded OpenAI's reach of capacity to AWS. We're ramping AWS like mad," Huang said during the conference, describing the effort to bring more GPU power online.

