Earlier this week, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood praised AI artist Refik Anadol on social media as the debate over whether artificial intelligence is expanding artistic expression or threatening human creativity is intensifying.

Cathie Wood Praises AI Artist Refik Anadol

Wood highlighted a post by Turkish-American media artist Anadol, calling him "one of the most amazing artists in the world."

Refik Anadol Champions AI As A Tool For Creativity

Anadol, known for merging data, architecture and AI into immersive installations, defended AI-driven creativity in his post.

"They said photography wasn't art. They said cinema wasn't art. They said video games weren't art. Now they say AI arts/digital art isn't art," he wrote.

Anadol said his studio has spent more than a decade transforming massive datasets into large-scale artworks displayed at institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Venice Biennale.

"Art is not defined by the brush," he said. "It's defined by the intention, the emotion and the courage to see the world differently."

AI Art Debate Intensifies

Wood's praise comes amid a growing debate over AI-generated art, especially after OpenAI enabled free image generation on its ChatGPT platform last year.

The update triggered a flood of AI-generated images mimicking the styles of well-known creators, including filmmaker and animator Hayao Miyazaki, sparking concerns about copyright and artistic ownership.

Miyazaki has long been critical of AI-generated art. In the 2016 NHK documentary "Hayao Miyazaki: The One Who Never Ends," he described it as "an insult to life itself."

Critics Warn Of Cultural Impact

Critics argue that generative AI models trained on existing artworks could dilute human creativity and flood digital platforms with automated content.

Some cultural institutions have also faced backlash. Earlier this year, archaeologists criticized the British Museum after it shared AI-generated imagery on social media, prompting the museum to remove the posts.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Ton Wanniwat on Shutterstock.com