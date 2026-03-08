On Saturday, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO Ross Gerber warned that California's spike in gasoline costs hits drivers unevenly, arguing the pain is avoidable for people who switch to an electric vehicle and pointing shoppers toward Rivian and Kia as alternatives to Tesla. His push to ditch the pump comes as tesla FSD limitations have also been on his mind, after describing how direct sunlight can disrupt the system even when other parts of the software perform well.

In a post on X, Gerber framed EV ownership as a straightforward way to sidestep fuel spending, saying this is an opportune moment to buy if drivers still feel locked into paying for gas. In the same post, he said he would steer buyers who do not want a Tesla toward Rivian or Kia.

Why Rising Gas Prices Demand Electric Solutions

Gerber's comment was posted alongside a Los Angeles Times item dated March 7 about California being hit harder than other states as gas prices climb. His takeaway was that the financial squeeze is largely optional for households that can make an EV work.

That consumer math is only part of the EV pitch, though, because the ownership experience is also shaped by software and driver-assist reliability. Last month, Gerber described using Tesla's FSD version 14.2.2.4 around West Los Angeles, including a drive through busy streets near Westwood during an Iranian protest.

He said the ride went smoothly in that area, but the trip home exposed a different problem: the system struggled when the car headed into direct sunlight. Gerber argued the issue is rooted in hardware, contrasting it with how human drivers cope by using sunglasses, visors, or even a hand to block glare.

Gerber’s Dire Tesla Forecast and Market Dynamics

Gerber’s apprehensions are further fueled by doubts regarding Elon Musk‘s ambitious autonomous taxi network plans and the reliance on cameras over LIDAR for Tesla’s self-driving technology. These factors illustrate the growing competitive pressures that Tesla faces, particularly from manufacturers like BYD, further complicating the landscape for consumers considering electric vehicles.