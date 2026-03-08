The US Department of War has refuted any ongoing negotiations with Anthropic AI despite the AI startup's plans to challenge the government's designation of it as a national security "supply chain risk."
John Moolenar (R-MI) urged the Treasury Secretary to exercise “heightened scrutiny” of “inbound investment push from China” and Chinese businesses wanting to expand market access in critical manufacturing sectors in the U.S.
Amazon Web Services said drone strikes tied to the escalating Middle East conflict caused significant structural damage at facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Qualcomm is positioning robotics as its next major growth engine, with CEO Cristiano Amon signaling the business could scale meaningfully within two years.
Apple is rolling out new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineups alongside a revamped Studio Display family — a broad hardware push that puts AI performance front and center across its Mac ecosystem.
Technology & Semiconductor
Meta is rolling out several artificial intelligence initiatives—from shopping tools to infrastructure and content partnerships—as it works to expand its AI ecosystem and unlock new value from its platforms.
Nvidia is doubling down on artificial intelligence infrastructure with a $4 billion investment in optical networking companies and a new push into 6G.
Ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, the White House is reportedly considering whether to allow Chinese tech giant TencentHoldings Ltd. (OTC:TCEHY) to maintain its stakes in major video game companies.
Marvell Technology Inc(NASDAQ:MRVL) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The chip designer reported adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, beating estimates of 79 cents per share.
ChargePoint Holdings Inc(NYSE:CHPT) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $109.32 million, beating the consensus estimate of $104.70 million and a quarterly loss of $1.85 per share, missing estimates for a loss of $1.03 per share.
Kroger Company(NYSE:KR) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20, and sales of $34.725 billion missed the Street view of $35.064 billion.
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported first-quarter revenue of $19.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of approximately $19.20 billion. The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $2.02 per share.
AST SpaceMobile Inc(NASDAQ:ASTS) posted fourth-quarter revenue of $54.3 million, beating analyst estimates of $41.11 million. The company noted it secured over $1.2 billion in aggregate contracted revenue commitments from partners last year.
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) has pledged to remove Anthropic‘s Claude AI tools from its operations after President Donald Trump imposed a federal agency-wide ban on the company, with a six-month phase-out period.
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is advancing its artificial intelligence strategy through custom chip development, new AI tools, and content partnerships to strengthen its technology ecosystem and unlock future growth.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Templum revealed the launch of a limited-time private market investment window for accredited investors to access Colossal Biosciences, OpenAI, and Perplexity AI through the Cosmos Fund.
Li Auto Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LI) February deliveries showed signs of stabilization, with the company handing over 26,421 vehicles — up 0.6% year over year — despite seasonal disruption from the Spring Festival holiday.
Robinhood Markets Inc.(NASDAQ:HOOD) has unveiled a new platinum card that offers incentives for autonomous ride-hailing services, access to the Transportation Security Administration‘s (TSA) PreCheck facility and more.