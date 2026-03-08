The US Department of War has refuted any ongoing negotiations with Anthropic AI despite the AI startup's plans to challenge the government's designation of it as a national security "supply chain risk."

John Moolenar (R-MI) urged the Treasury Secretary to exercise “heightened scrutiny” of “inbound investment push from China” and Chinese businesses wanting to expand market access in critical manufacturing sectors in the U.S.

The Donald Trump administration is reportedly considering a new framework for exporting advanced artificial intelligence chips that could require foreign governments to invest in U.S. data centers.

Trump administration unveiled a voluntary agreement with major technology companies aimed at preventing artificial intelligence data centers from pushing electricity costs higher for U.S. consumers.

Earnings Release

Artificial Intelligence

Anthropic plans to challenge the U.S. government in court after the Pentagon designated the AI startup a national security “supply chain risk,”.

OpenAI has reportedly surpassed $25 billion in annualized revenue as of last month.

Entertainment, Smartphones & Retail

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has reportedly cut additional jobs in its robotics division.

Amazon Web Services said drone strikes tied to the escalating Middle East conflict caused significant structural damage at facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Qualcomm is positioning robotics as its next major growth engine, with CEO Cristiano Amon signaling the business could scale meaningfully within two years.

Apple is rolling out new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineups alongside a revamped Studio Display family — a broad hardware push that puts AI performance front and center across its Mac ecosystem.

Technology & Semiconductor

Meta is rolling out several artificial intelligence initiatives—from shopping tools to infrastructure and content partnerships—as it works to expand its AI ecosystem and unlock new value from its platforms.

Nvidia is doubling down on artificial intelligence infrastructure with a $4 billion investment in optical networking companies and a new push into 6G.

Automobile & Aircrafts

Ford reported a 5.5% decline in its U.S. February sales as it scales back EV offerings amid an anti-electric-vehicle policy environment.

Finance & Bitcoin

