This week was buzzing with tech news, with giants like Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Adobe Inc. making headlines. Let’s dive into the details:

Amazon, Google And Microsoft Stick With Anthropic AI

Despite the Pentagon’s risk label, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have decided to keep Anthropic AI for their clients. The Pentagon’s formal designation requires defense vendors to certify that they are not using Anthropic's chatbot Claude in Department of Defense work.

Alibaba’s AI Handles 200 Million Orders

Alibaba’s Qwen AI app handled nearly 200 million orders during a two-week Lunar New Year campaign. The scale of this operation is striking for an industry still experimenting with AI assistants that can complete real transactions.

Michael Burry’s Advice To Adobe

Michael Burry, the famed "Big Short" investor, has publicly urged Adobe to acquire AI firm Midjourney to defend its dominance in the creative software market.

Alibaba Poaches Google DeepMind Scientist

Alibaba is strengthening its AI push by hiring a key contributor from Google DeepMind to join its Qwen AI team. This move follows an internal reshuffle that included the departure of former technical lead Lin Junyang.

Anthropic To Challenge Pentagon Risk Label

Anthropic said it will challenge the U.S. government in court after the U.S. Department of War designated the company a national security "supply chain risk," a label CEO Dario Amodei said is legally unsound and restricts defense contractors from using its technology.

