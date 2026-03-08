As the weekend comes to an end, let’s take a look at some of the top stories that made headlines in the tech and finance sectors. From Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiling its new AI-powered products to Google’s cybersecurity threat, here’s a roundup of the weekend’s most significant news.

Apple Launches M5 MacBook Air

Apple Inc. started the week with a bang, introducing a new line of products that put AI performance at the forefront of its Mac ecosystem. The company announced four new products, including the MacBook Air with M5, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max, and a new Studio Display and Studio Display XDR.

The announcement was made on Tuesday.

Apple’s $599 Macbook Neo Could Boost Revenue By 0.5%

Analyst Gene Munster predicted that the launch of the MacBook Neo, Apple’s most affordable laptop ever, could slightly increase overall revenue. The new laptop, unveiled on Wednesday, starts at $599, or $499 for education customers, marking a significant price drop from the previous entry-level Mac.

Apple TV Joins Roku Premium Subscriptions

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced the addition of Apple’s Apple TV to its Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. This move, revealed on Tuesday, aims to improve viewer engagement and expand content offerings.

Google Identifies Cybersecurity Threat Used By Hackers To Target Older iOS Versions

Google’s Threat Intelligence Group identified a hacking tool, “Coruna,” targeting iPhone models running iOS version 13.0 (2019) up to version 17.2.1 (2023). The group first noticed the exploit kit in a surveillance vendor’s attempt to hack into a phone and observed the same kit used during attacks targeting Ukrainian users by suspected Russian actors and Chinese financially motivated hackers.

