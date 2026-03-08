Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya says his software startup, 8090, is facing rapidly rising artificial intelligence costs that could reach $10 million a year, pushing the company to reconsider some of the tools powering its development.

AI Costs Surge as Cursor Bills Mount

On Friday, Palihapitiya said during an episode of the All-In Podcast that the company's AI spending has climbed sharply in recent months.

"Our costs have more than tripled since November of 25," he said.

He added, "Between the inference cost that we pay AWS, which is ginormous, between our cost with Cursor, between Anthropic, we are just spending millions."

He pointed specifically to Cursor, a widely used AI coding tool, as one of the biggest drivers of expenses due to heavy token usage.

"We need to migrate off of Cursor," Palihapitiya wrote on X.

"Its just too expensive vs Claude Code. The latter is equivalent and if you use the Pro plan, you eliminate huge Cursor bills for token consumption."

Palihapitiya also warned during the podcast about inefficient AI usage patterns he referred to as "Ralph Wiggum loops," where prompts are repeatedly sent to an AI model until it produces a solution.

"It never figures anything out. And B, you just get this ginormous bill from Cursor," he said.

AI Spending Boom Highlights Nvidia, Banking And Startup Risks

He made the remarks despite market volatility surrounding CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) and Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ: ORCL).

Investors David Sacks and Palihapitiya warned AI founders about rejecting multi-billion-dollar acquisition offers before launching products.

They said founders must ultimately prove their companies can operate as sustainable businesses rather than relying on strategic acquisition premiums.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

