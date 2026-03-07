The Comment That Didn’t Age Well

The numbers that emerged over the same 72-hour window complicated Benioff’s argument. Morgan Stanley cut roughly 2,500 workers — about 3% of its global workforce, spanning investment banking, wealth management, and trading. Oracle is reportedly planning thousands of additional cuts, with reductions expected to affect multiple divisions as early as this month, driven by the cost of its AI data center buildout. Capital One laid off over 1,100 employees at the former Discover headquarters in Riverwoods, Illinois, marking the second wave of cuts following its $35 billion acquisition of Discover last year.

Friday’s official data added further weight to the narrative. Nonfarm payrolls fell by 92,000 in February — worse than the estimate of 50,000 and below the downwardly revised January total of 126,000. It was the third time in five months that the economy lost jobs. The unemployment rate edged higher to 4.4%. Severe winter weather and a Kaiser Permanente nurses’ strike distorted the headline number.

The Bigger Picture

To be fair to Benioff, the causes behind this week’s cuts are varied — merger integration at Capital One, an AI infrastructure spending crunch at Oracle, and performance management at Morgan Stanley. None of them maps cleanly onto a single AI-jobs-apocalypse narrative. But the convergence of a weak jobs report with high-profile white-collar announcements, coming within hours of Benioff’s dismissal, illustrates why the debate is far from settled.

