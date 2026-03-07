Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has awarded its CEO, Sundar Pichai, a new equity pay package.

Pichai's Pay Linked to Waymo, Wing

This package, for the first time, links a significant portion of his payout to the performance of Waymo and Wing Aviation, the company’s autonomous driving and drone delivery services.

The new equity cycle, which spans three years, could potentially be worth up to $692 million if Pichai meets the board’s performance targets.

The package largely remains consistent with the CEO’s 2022 award.

Under the new incentive package, Sundar Pichai received performance-based units tied to Waymo and Wing that could be worth up to about $175 million and will vest based on the companies' per-unit value growth over three years.

The company has not disclosed specific operational milestones Pichai will need to achieve.

Pichai's Pay Surges

Pichai’s compensation has seen a significant increase in recent years.

In 2022, his pay package soared to $226 million, up from $6.3 million in 2021, largely due to a massive stock award from Alphabet.

In July 2025, Pichai’s net worth reached an estimated $1.8 billion, as he joined the ranks of billionaires, thanks to his early sale of Alphabet shares.

Alphabet’s decision to tie Pichai’s compensation to the performance of Waymo and Wing signals the company’s confidence in the potential of these “Other Bets” to drive future growth.

What's Going On With Alphabet’s Stock?

The multinational technology conglomerate carries a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion and a 52-week trading range of $350.15 to $142.66.

Alphabet shares closed on Friday down 0.87% at $298.30, having fallen 5.40% so far this year.

With a strong Momentum in the 89th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GOOG is experiencing long-term upward movement along with medium and short-term consolidation.

