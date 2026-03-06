Cloud Giants Shield Commercial Revenue Amid Pentagon Fallout

CNBC reported that Amazon decided on Friday. Google and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) confirmed it to TechCrunch.

It follows the Pentagon's formal designation, which requires defense vendors to certify that they are not using Anthropic’s chatbot Claude in Department of Defense work.

The three companies are the leading providers of cloud infrastructure.

Since 2023, Amazon has invested $8 billion in Anthropic, whose Claude AI runs on AWS Bedrock.

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Benzinga's requests for comment.

Alphabet, the parent company of the search giant, holds a $3 billion stake and hosts Claude on Vertex AI. has expanded its partnership with anthropic by providing access to up to 1 million of Google’s custom tensor processing units (TPUs).

Federal Ban Contradicted by Continued Military Use

After Anthropic refused to agree to the DOD’s requested terms of use, President Donald Trump instructed federal agencies to cease using the company’s technology.

Despite this, Anthropic’s models were used by the U.S. in its latest attack on Iran.

Earlier, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated that the company has “no choice” but to challenge the supply chain risk designation in court.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.