The US Department of War has refuted any ongoing negotiations with Anthropic AI despite the AI startup’s plans to challenge the government’s designation of it as a national security “supply chain risk.”

Under Secretary of War Emil Michael took to X to put an end to all speculation, stating that there are no ongoing negotiations with Anthropic AI.

This announcement comes after the Pentagon formally notified Anthropic AI that its AI products pose a risk to the U.S. supply chain.

Anthropic AI Faces Pentagon Scrutiny

Despite the Trump administration ordering federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's technology, it was reportedly used by U.S. Central Command during a major air operation against Iran just hours later.

Dario Amodei, CEO of the privately held AI company, has been pushing to revive a Pentagon contract after talks collapsed.

This was followed by Amodei’s announcement that the company plans to challenge the U.S. government in court after the Pentagon labeled the AI startup a national security “supply chain risk.”

Anthropic, which created Claude, its flagship family of large language models (LLMs) and conversational AI assistants, is the only American company ever to be publicly named a supply chain risk.

