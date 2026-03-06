Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has issued a fresh recall affecting over 604,533 units across multiple model lines as the company continues to grapple with recall woes.

Windshield Wiper Issue Affects Multiple Vehicle Lines

The company recalled 604,533 units of the 2020-2022 Ford Explorer and Escape SUVs, as well as the Lincoln Aviator and Corsair SUVs, on Wednesday due to an issue with the vehicles' windshield wiper motor, which may fail to function properly and lead to visibility issues. "Dealers will inspect and replace the front wiper motors as necessary, free of charge," NHTSA said in its official recall filing.

Ford's February Sales Decline, EV Rollback

Ford's sales dropped 5.5% in February as the company reported selling 149,962 units in the U.S. market. The automaker's YTD sales were at 285,324, which was 5.4% lower than 2025's 301,619 units sold. However, Ford's large SUVs had a 30% uptick, with the Expedition rising 27% and the Bronco up 28%.

Ford also recently scaled back on its EV endeavors as it sunsetted the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck amid a shifting policy environment that favors ICE vehicles over electric ones.

However, the automaker has reiterated its commitment to developing EVs and its Universal EV Platform, which will underpin the company’s upcoming $30,000 Midsize EV pickup truck in 2027, remains the centerpiece of its EV efforts.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Ford scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: F declined 3.67% to $12.34 at market close on Thursday, but surged 0.55% to $12.41 during the after-hours session.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.