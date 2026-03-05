On Thursday, Peter Thiel met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo to discuss emerging technology cooperation as Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) strengthens its presence in Japan and broader U.S.–Japan tech ties continue to grow.

Thiel And Takaichi Discuss Future Of Advanced Technologies

Thiel, co-founder and chairman of Palantir, held talks with Takaichi during a visit to Tokyo, according to Japan's Prime Minister's office.

The meeting was described as a courtesy call, though the discussion covered the evolving landscape of advanced technologies and opportunities for collaboration between the U.S. and Japan.

Palantir Strengthens Presence In Japan

The talks come as Palantir continues to expand its footprint in Japan through partnerships with major corporations.

Palantir has also deepened its long-standing collaboration with SOMPO Holdings through a new multi-year agreement with Palantir's Japanese unit.

US–Japan Economic And Tech Ties Continue To Grow

The meeting also comes amid broader economic cooperation between the two nations.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the approval of the first $36 billion in Japanese-funded infrastructure and industrial projects in the U.S.

The projects are part of a larger $550 billion investment commitment from Japan aimed at strengthening U.S. manufacturing and infrastructure.

At the time, Takaichi described the initiative as a mutually beneficial effort designed to enhance the economic security of both countries.

Takaichi is expected to travel to Washington on March 19 for a meeting at the White House.

Price Action: Shares of Palantir Technologies closed at $152.67 on Thursday, down 0.29%. The stock rose 0.13% to $152.88 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Palantir is showing weakness in the short and medium term, though the stock continues to maintain a strong long-term uptrend, with its Growth score ranking in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Mark Reinstein On Shutterstock.com