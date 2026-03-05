On Thursday, Maye Musk shared an emotional story about a photographer who credited Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) with saving his family's lives.

Photographer Shares Tesla Crash Survival Story

During an interview shared by Tesla Club Austria, Maye Musk recounted a moment that took place during a large photoshoot for Sports Illustrated.

According to her, the photographer addressed the room before the shoot began and shared a deeply personal story about a crash involving a Tesla.

"He said, ‘I need to say a few words before we do the shoot,'" Maye Musk recalled. The photographer then told the group he was present that day because "Elon Musk and Tesla saved my life and that of my family."

According to Maye Musk, the man explained that his family had been sitting in a parked Tesla when a large truck struck the car from behind and ended up on top of it.

Despite the severity of the crash, everyone inside the vehicle survived.

"We all walked out and we are alive," he reportedly said, thanking Elon Musk and Tesla before the photoshoot began.

Maye Musk Calls The Story ‘Special'

Sharing the interview clip on social media, Maye Musk said the conversation included plenty of laughter but turned serious during the story.

"We laughed a lot during this interview, except during this life-saving Tesla story," she wrote.

She also noted that she enjoyed wearing a traditional Austrian Dirndl outfit during the interview and thanked Tesla Club Austria for the experience.

Debate Over Tesla Autopilot And Self-Driving Safety Continues

During the same time, John Carpenter, an attorney and co-founder of Carpenter & Zuckerman who specializes in personal injury law, told Benzinga that Tesla's Full Self-Driving system is prone to mistakes.

