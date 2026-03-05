The Donald Trump administration is reportedly considering a new framework for exporting advanced artificial intelligence chips that could require foreign governments to invest in U.S. data centers.

Proposed AI Chip Export Framework

U.S. officials are debating a regulatory framework to govern exports of advanced AI chips produced by companies such as Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) , Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a document.

Under the proposal, countries seeking large quantities of chips — particularly shipments of 200,000 units or more — may be required to commit investments in U.S.-based AI infrastructure or provide government-level security guarantees.

The framework is still under discussion and could change before being finalized, the report said.

AMD and the White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments. Nvidia declined to comment.

Shift From Biden-Era AI Export Policy

The potential rules would mark a significant departure from the approach taken during the administration of Joe Biden, which largely exempted close U.S. allies from strict export limits.

According to the draft, even relatively small installations involving fewer than 1,000 chips could require licenses.

Exporters may also need to monitor chip usage, while recipients could be required to install software preventing the chips from being linked into large computing "clusters."

Security Oversight And Investment Requirements

Foreign companies requesting up to 100,000 chips may have to provide government-to-government assurances, while installations approaching 200,000 chips could face visits from U.S. export control officials, the report said.

Saif Khan, a former national security official, told the publication that the rule could help the U.S. government prevent AI chips from being diverted to China.

It can also support a more secure development of powerful AI supercomputers, but cautioned that the proposed licensing requirements may be overly broad.

On X, the U.S. Commerce Department said discussions are underway, but the final rules would avoid the "burdensome" framework previously proposed.

