NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been in a league of its own when it comes to AI chips and data center growth. The company could be looking to be among the early leaders for data centers in space, based on a viral job posting.

• NVIDIA stock is showing upward bias. What’s next for NVDA stock?

Nvidia Hiring Orbital Datacenter System Architect

Billionaire Elon Musk and companies such as Google are among those talking about looking to space for data centers to help with the growing demand for AI.

While data centers in space could be an early concept today, Nvidia is looking to test it out and be an early leader.

"Nvidia is looking for an Orbital Datacenter System Architect to help define and build products for AI in orbit," a tweet from space industry researcher Jack Kuhr said.

That tweet has nearly one million views on the social media platform X.

The official job description from Nvidia highlights the goals and role of the potential candidate.

"Nvidia is looking for an Orbital Datacenter Architect to help define and build products for AI in orbit. This is an opportunity to join the leader in AI systems at the inception of a completely new industry," Nvidia's job posting says.

Among the items the candidate will be responsible for include:

Drive architecture for orbital datacenter systems, including connectivity between satellites

Work on a roadmap for future Nvidia products for space

Analyze performance, power and cost of different solutions

Collaborate with Nvidia's key customers and system development partners on strategies

Nvidia is looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in fields like Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or another related field.

The candidate is expected to have 12 years or more experience in system architecture and hands-on experience with space systems.

Salary will depend on location, experience and other factors, with the company saying the position's annual pay would be in a range of $224,000 to $356,500.

The company highlighted its 25-plus years of experience transforming different sectors and its current leadership in the growth of AI.

Data Centers in Space

Nvidia highlighted the potential for data centers in space in October 2025 with a blog post about Starcloud.

"The Nvidia inception startup projects that space-based data centers will offer 10x lower energy costs and reduce the need for energy consumption on Earth," the post says about the company backed by Nvidia.

The post says that Starcloud hopes to create a solution for rising AI demands and to provide data centers that help with the current energy consumption and cooling requirements on Earth.

"In space, you get almost unlimited, low-cost renewable energy," Starcloud CEO Philip Johnston said.

Johnston predicts that in 10 years, almost all new data centers will be built in space given the potential cost and energy savings.

During Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shared more of his thoughts on data centers in space.

"The economics are poor today, but it is going to improve over time," Huang said.

While Huang was cautious for the short term, he said space has an "abundance of energy" and "plenty of space" for solar-powered AI satellites.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has its "Suncatcher" project that plans to use solar power to help bring data centers to space by 2027.

Photo by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock