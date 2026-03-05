Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Thursday announced that its LoRa technology will continue serving as the core radio modulation for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sidewalk as the network expands internationally in 2026.

LoRa To Power Amazon Sidewalk Global Expansion

Amazon Sidewalk, a free wireless community network designed to keep devices connected beyond home Wi-Fi range, currently covers about 95% of the U.S. population.

The global rollout will begin in Canada and Mexico later this month, with further regional expansions planned later this year.

Amazon Sidewalk represents one of the largest consumer-facing LoRa deployments globally. Industry analysts project the LoRaWAN IoT market will grow from $10.7 billion in 2025 to $44.8 billion by 2030, a 33.1% CAGR, while global deployments have surpassed 125 million devices, growing at a 25% CAGR, according to the LoRa Alliance.

Growing Scale Of LoRa And IoT Connectivity Market

Since 2023, Amazon has implemented LoRa as the long-range connectivity solution for Sidewalk, enabling IoT sensors to connect stationary and mobile devices across neighborhoods and expanding the network from local to wide-area coverage.

Semtech said LoRa’s long-range connectivity, low power consumption, and scalability support large-scale IoT deployments.

Jay Desai, general manager at Amazon Sidewalk, said the network focuses on delivering “invisible, reliable connectivity.”

“Amazon’s embrace of LoRa as the core connectivity technology for Sidewalk validates our vision of enabling the Internet of Things through proven, scalable wireless connectivity,” mentioned Madhu Rayabhari, senior vice president and general manager, analog mixed signal and wireless products group at Semtech.

Expands Data Center Portfolio With HieFo Acquisition

Semtech recently acquired California-based HieFo Corporation for approximately $34 million in cash, expanding its portfolio to include Indium Phosphide (InP) optoelectronic technologies such as lasers and gain chips for data center optical transceivers.

The deal strengthens Semtech’s data center networking platform and supply chain amid growing demand for AI infrastructure.

The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP diluted EPS within the first year and plans to expand manufacturing and hiring at HieFo’s California facility.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Semtech is set to report earnings on March 16, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 37 cents (Down from 40 cents)

: 37 cents (Down from 40 cents) Revenue Estimate : $273.12 Million (Up from $251.00 Million)

: $273.12 Million (Up from $251.00 Million) Valuation: P/E of 160.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $79.53. Recent analyst moves include:

Benchmark : Buy (Raises Target to $115.00) (Mar. 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $115.00) (Mar. 4) Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $90.00) (Jan. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $90.00) (Jan. 16) Piper Sandler: Overweight (Raises Target to $95.00) (Dec. 11, 2025)

SMTC Price Action: Semtech shares were down 0.50% at $89.30 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $96.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

