AI may be rewriting the rules of warfare. But someone still has to build the drones. That's where the emerging dynamic between Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Ondas Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) comes into focus — one supplying the intelligence layer of the battlefield, the other building the autonomous machines carrying out those missions.

The AI Brain Meets The Drone Layer

Palantir has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the defense AI boom. The company's software platforms help governments process battlefield data, coordinate intelligence and manage autonomous systems.

PLTR stock has surged roughly 70% over the past year, pushing its market capitalization to about $362 billion.

Ondas sits on the physical side of that equation.

While far smaller — with a market value near $4.7 billion — the drone and autonomous systems company has seen its stock surge more than 1,080% over the past year, putting it firmly on the radar of speculative defense-tech investors.

Contracts Fuel Ondas Momentum

The latest catalyst arrived on March 4, when Ondas subsidiary Airobotics secured a $20 million initial purchase order for a national autonomous border protection program. The project represents the early phase of a multi-year framework that could deploy thousands of AI-powered drones as part of a sovereign security grid.

Ondas also recently invested $10 million in World View Enterprises, integrating high-altitude surveillance balloons with tactical drones to create what it calls "layered sensing" — a system designed to monitor activity from the ground to near-space.

The company has also lifted its 2026 revenue outlook to $170 million–$180 million, while order backlog jumped 180% to more than $65 million.

The Autonomous Warfare Trade

The shift toward AI-driven warfare is creating a new defense technology stack.

Palantir provides the software intelligence layer, while companies such as Ondas — alongside established drone maker AeroVironment Inc. — build the autonomous systems that execute those decisions.

For investors, the emerging theme is simple: AI may be the brain of modern warfare, but drones are the hardware that make it real.

Photo: Pavlow from Shutterstock