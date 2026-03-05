PlusAI on Thursday announced the release of SuperDrive 6.0, the latest version of its autonomous driving software engineered for commercial-scale deployment.

The new release introduces crucial capabilities for commercial freight operations, including night driving and handling construction zones.

By boosting AI model training speed by 10X, SuperDrive 6.0 also enables rapid feature deployment and validation, the company said.

Built on over 7 million miles of real-world driving across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, SuperDrive 6.0 is a major advancement that moves the company closer to scalable, fully driverless commercial deployment targeted for 2027 with factory-built trucks.

Meanwhile, PlusAI plans to become publicly listed via a business combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC merger) Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX) .

Operating in the Strategic Freight Corridors of Texas

Autonomous trucks integrated with SuperDrive 6.0 are already moving commercial freight in Texas.

In addition to an overall performance boost, the construction zone handling capability on SuperDrive 6.0 is active, and it expects to release night driving in the coming weeks for 24/7 commercial freight operation on customer routes.

Being able to handle construction zones and night driving enhances road safety and efficiency.

Additionally, overnight 24/7 commercial freight deliveries could more than double a truck’s utilization.

According to the company, SuperDrive 6.0 delivers significant improvements in the cost structure of autonomous vehicle development, an area of critical importance to long-term unit economics.

Through a combination of autolabeling, imitation learning, and reinforcement learning, PlusAI has achieved a 10X improvement in AI training speed and a 3X reduction in data labeling costs.

Production-Grade Architecture Built for Reliability

The system maintains performance under sensor degradation, calibration drift, and partial hardware failures: conditions that distinguish a demonstration system from a commercially deployable product.

At the core of the SuperDrive system is a new Transformer-based “Reflex” layer in the PlusAI AV 2.0 architecture, which combines large-scale perception and advanced motion forecasting.

The motion forecasting sub-model achieves a 2X improvement in predicting the trajectories of dynamic actors, including merging vehicles, pedestrians, and lane-changing traffic, enabling safer, smoother real-time decision-making.

Clear Path to Targeted 2027 Scalable Driverless Commercial Launch

SuperDrive 6.0 moves PlusAI a step closer to the planned launch of fully driverless commercial operations using factory-built autonomous trucks in 2027.

In addition to unlocking important new features for night driving and construction zone handling, the system enables PlusAI to rapidly release new features, operating environments, and routes in the future.

Photo via Shutterstock