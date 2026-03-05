OpenAI has reportedly surpassed $25 billion in annualized revenue as of last month.

The AI startup’s revenue has seen a significant 17% increase from the previous year’s $21.4 billion, according to The Information, on Thursday.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Revenue Soars Despite Compute Costs

Despite its impressive growth, OpenAI faces stiff competition. Anthropic, also poised for IPO, is targeting a nearly 180% revenue increase in a single year, putting pressure on the Sam Altman-led firm.

Funding Spree Ahead Of IPO

In February, global startup funding hit $189 billion on the back of OpenAI, which led the round with $110 billion, Anthropic at $30 billion, and Alphabet’s Waymo at $16 billion, which together accounted for 83% of total venture capital that month, Crunchbase reported.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock





