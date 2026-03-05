CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares were largely flat in Thursday’s premarket session as the company expanded its cybersecurity offerings through a strategic partnership with Schwarz Digits.

This collaboration aims to integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon platform into STACKIT, enhancing data sovereignty for European enterprises while addressing advanced cyber threats.

Details

The partnership will allow the Falcon platform to operate within STACKIT’s GDPR-compliant cloud, facilitating access to advanced cybersecurity technology for highly regulated industries.

As part of this initiative, the first joint solutions will include an AI-based next-generation SIEM and a secure enterprise browser, both designed to meet stringent European regulatory requirements.

In addition, the integration of the Falcon platform into STACKIT’s infrastructure will ensure that telemetry and detection processing remain within European data centers, aligning with compliance standards such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act.

This move is expected to empower organizations in Europe to adopt AI-driven security measures without compromising data sovereignty.

Christian Müller, Co-CEO of Schwarz Digits, said, “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to IT efficiency: we provide an AI-native security layer designed to protect complex workloads while minimizing the operational overhead of routing telemetry across borders. For our customers, this means advanced protection aligned with speed and technical interoperability requirements.”

Recent Earnings

On March 4, CrowdStrike posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of approximately $1.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.12 per share in the quarter, beating estimates of $1.10 per share.

CrowdStrike expects first-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.364 billion versus estimates of $1.354 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 to $1.07 per share, versus estimates of $1.06 per share.

CrowdStrike expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion versus estimates of $5.86 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $4.78 to $4.90 per share versus estimates of $4.82 per share.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 12.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Shares have increased 37.5% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $450.00

: $450.00 Key Support: $400.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 2, 2026 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 71 cents (Down from 73 cents)

: 71 cents (Down from 73 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.30 billion (Up from $1.10 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $505.21. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Raises Target to $455.00) (Mar. 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $455.00) (Mar. 4) Macquarie : Neutral (Lowers Target to $400.00) (Mar. 4)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $400.00) (Mar. 4) Evercore ISI Group: In-Line (Raises Target to $395.00) (Mar. 4)

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 0.34% at $409.06 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by bluestork via Shutterstock