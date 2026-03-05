Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla predicts artificial intelligence (AI) will eliminate most jobs by 2030 while driving dramatic economic abundance through automation and lower costs.

AI Replaces Jobs, Drives Deflation

On Wednesday, Khosla, a longtime technology investor and early backer of OpenAI, said AI systems and robotics will soon be capable of performing about 80% of existing jobs.

Speaking on the podcast Fortune 500: Titans & Disruptors, Khosla said, "Starting in about 2030—four years away—80% of all jobs will be capable of being done by an AI," adding that automation could replace much of the roughly $15 trillion in U.S. economic output tied to labor.

He described the shift as "hugely deflationary," adding that widespread AI adoption and robotics will significantly reduce the cost of goods and services.

According to Khosla, if labor becomes largely automated, prices could drop sharply while productivity surges.

He also suggested that by 2040, purchasing power could expand dramatically, saying $10,000 to $30,000 could buy far more than $100,000 does today.

Khosla further argued that future generations may not need to pursue traditional jobs as AI handles most economic activity.

AI Job Disruption Concerns Grow Across The Economy

Earlier, Economists, corporate leaders, and AI experts warned that AI could significantly disrupt white-collar jobs as automation accelerates.

Analysts, including Moody's Mark Zandi, said recent job growth was concentrated in healthcare and that overall labor market momentum appeared weak after revisions.

Federal Reserve officials and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) also projected potential job displacement and higher unemployment linked to AI.

He said automation could reduce staffing needs and called for gradual adoption to limit economic shock.

Anthropic engineer Boris Cherny predicted major shifts in computer-based jobs as AI agents expand, saying tools like Claude Code were boosting productivity and could reshape roles in software and design, with traditional job titles potentially disappearing soon.

