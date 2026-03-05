Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) reported a 5.5% decline in its U.S. February sales as it scales back EV offerings amid an anti-electric-vehicle policy environment.

149,962 Units Sold In February

The automaker reported 149,962 units sold in the U.S. market during February, illustrating a 5.5% YoY decline from 2025's 158,675 figure, the company reported on Wednesday. Ford YTD sales were 285,324, 5.4% lower than 2025’s 301,619 units sold.

The company, however, recorded more than a 30% uptick in its large SUV sales. Ford's Expedition rose 27%, while the Explorer's sales surged by over 33%. The Ford Bronco was up 28%, demonstrating a record start for the product.

Ford also reported a 16% decline in F-Series pickup trucks, including a 76% drop in sales for the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup Truck, which was discontinued by Ford recently.

Ford's EV Rollback

Ford recently rolled back its efforts to develop EVs as it pushes to focus more on ICE vehicles. However, the automaker has committed to developing EVs with its Universal EV Platform, which will underpin the company's upcoming $30,000 Midsize EV pickup truck in 2027.

U.S.-Iran Conflict

Meanwhile, an oil spillage was reported over 60 kms away from Kuwait, as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that there was a large explosion on the port side of the tanker near Mubarak Al Kabeer, Kuwait.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Ford scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: F surged 0.09%, trading at $12.82 during overnight trading on Wednesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock