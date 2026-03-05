On Wednesday, the Donald Trump administration unveiled a voluntary agreement with major technology companies aimed at preventing artificial intelligence data centers from pushing electricity costs higher for U.S. consumers.

Tech Giants Sign ‘Ratepayer Protection Pledge'

At a White House roundtable, Trump and executives from several leading tech companies announced what the administration called a "ratepayer protection pledge."

Under the pledge, the companies agreed to build or purchase the electricity needed to run their rapidly expanding data centers and cover the cost of the infrastructure required to connect that power to the grid.

The agreement also envisions tech firms paying a separate electricity rate from regular consumers.

"(It's) going to have a tremendous impact on electricity costs; we're bringing down all of the costs," Trump said, CNN reported.

AI Data Centers Drive Rising Electricity Demand

The move comes as electricity demand climbs sharply alongside the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The U.S. brought online a record 10 gigawatts of new data center capacity in 2025, with December registering the largest monthly increase ever recorded.

In total, electricity demand increased 2.8% year over year, marking the fastest growth rate in roughly 20 years.

In January, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company would cover the costs of its expanding electricity needs, while Microsoft has signaled similar plans.

Meanwhile, PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator, has reportedly suggested that large new electricity users either supply their own power generation or scale back usage during times of grid stress.

Experts Say Pledge Lacks Enforcement

Despite the announcement, experts say the pledge does not carry legal force.

An energy policy expert at Harvard Law School told CNN that the White House does not have the authority to mandate new electricity pricing structures.

Instead, state regulators and utility commissions ultimately decide how electricity costs are allocated.

Administration officials acknowledged enforcement would depend largely on state-level policies.

Still, analysts say the initiative signals that both Washington and major tech companies recognize growing public concern that AI infrastructure could drive higher electricity costs for households.

