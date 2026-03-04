Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is rolling out several artificial intelligence initiatives—from shopping tools to infrastructure and content partnerships—as it works to expand its AI ecosystem and unlock new value from its platforms.

Meta Tests AI Shopping Research Tool

The feature, currently available to some U.S. users on the Meta AI web interface, allows people to request product suggestions.

The chatbot responds with a carousel of product images, including brand names, prices, and website links, along with brief bullet-point explanations for its recommendations, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

When applicable, the tool tailors suggestions using details Meta already knows about users, including location and inferred preferences.

New AI Engineering Group To Accelerate Model Development

Meta is also strengthening its AI infrastructure by creating a new applied AI engineering organization to support its broader superintelligence strategy.

According to an internal memo cited by The Wall Street Journal, Maher Saba, currently a vice president in Meta’s Reality Labs division, will lead the organization.

The group will report to Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth and operate with an ultra-flat structure.

The new organization will collaborate with Meta’s Superintelligence Lab, led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, to help build a data engine to improve model performance and training speed.

The teams will focus on building AI interfaces and tools while also generating data, evaluations, and feedback that feed directly into Meta’s model development process.

Meta Expands AI Content Deals With News Publishers

Meta is also expanding access to training data and real-time information through AI licensing agreements with news publishers.

The agreement, which runs for at least three years, gives Meta access to News Corp. content from the U.S. and U.K., including current reporting and archives for AI training.

Meta has already signed similar agreements with several publishers.

What Analysts Are Saying About Meta

Analysts say Meta faces near-term investor skepticism over AI spending but could still offer long-term upside as its AI strategy develops.

Lynch noted the drop at a price-to-earnings ratio around 20 appears largely “self-inflicted” and said the shares could rebound if Meta shows greater discipline in AI-related spending.

Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill views the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity.

Thill expects Meta’s new text and image AI models, set to launch in the first half of 2026, to help reshape investor perceptions of the company’s AI capabilities.

He also highlighted cost cuts in the metaverse division, improved AI-driven ad performance, and WhatsApp’s monetization potential, projecting the platform’s revenue could grow fourfold by fiscal 2029.

META Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were up 2.07% at $668.64 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock