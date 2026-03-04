Siemens AG (OTC:SIEGY) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) launched a verified cybersecurity solution for industrial private 5G networks on Wednesday at Mobile World Congress 2026.

Purpose-Built for Factory Floors

The solution targets operational technology (OT) environments specifically. It combines Siemens’ private 5G infrastructure with Palo Alto Networks’ Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW).

The companies say it was extensively tested for high availability, network resilience, and uninterrupted operations.

“A pharmaceutical plant has different security requirements than an automotive assembly line,” said Michael Metzler, Vice President Horizontal Management Cybersecurity for Digital Industries at Siemens. “Manufacturers get secure 5G connectivity tailored to their operations without performance trade-offs.”

Three-Layer Security Architecture

The verified solution delivers three integrated security elements.

First, Siemens’ private 5G infrastructure provides on-premises wireless connectivity with built-in core network protections. It ensures data sovereignty independent of mobile network operators.

Second, SINEC Security Monitor provides passive, continuous on-premises monitoring. It detects anomalies and unauthorized devices without disrupting production.

Third, Palo Alto Networks’ firewall delivers Layer 7 security with dedicated OT protocol analysis. It performs deep packet inspection while maintaining low latency for real-time control systems.

Siemens tested and verified the full architecture at its Digital Connectivity Lab in Erlangen, Germany.

Regulatory Compliance Baked In

The solution meets IEC 62443 standards for industrial automation security. It also addresses NIS2 regulatory mandates requiring defense-in-depth architectures.

Cyberattacks on production environments risk costly downtime and worker safety. Generic IT security tools often create performance bottlenecks in OT settings, the companies noted.

Now Available via Siemens Xcelerator

The solution is available immediately through the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, Siemens’ open digital business platform.

“Palo Alto Networks and Siemens are not just connecting the factory floor, we are building the central nervous system for the future of industry — a future that is intelligent, autonomous, and secure by design,” said Dharminder Debisarun, Smart Industries Cybersecurity Executive at Palo Alto Networks.

PANW Price Action: Palo Alto Networks shares were up 2.24% at $159.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock