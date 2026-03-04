Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday launched the MacBook Neo — its most affordable laptop to date — at a starting price of $599, or $499 for education customers.

Pre-orders opened on Wednesday. Units ship and hit Apple Store shelves starting, March 11.

What Is the MacBook Neo?

The MacBook Neo is a brand-new 13-inch laptop built around Apple’s A18 Pro chip — the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. It features:

The device runs macOS Tahoe and ships with Apple Intelligence built in.

Performance Claims: How Fast Is the A18 Pro Here?

Apple says January–February tests comparing preproduction MacBook Neo units to Intel Core Ultra 5 PCs showed major speed gains.

It claims MacBook Neo is up to 50% faster for everyday tasks, up to 3 times faster for on-device AI features like advanced photo effects, and up to 2 times faster for photo editing based on Affinity benchmarks.

“Built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people, MacBook Neo is a laptop only Apple could create” Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus said.

MacBook Neo’s Green Credentials

Apple says MacBook Neo is its lowest-carbon MacBook yet, made with 60% recycled content — including 90% recycled aluminum and 100% recycled cobalt — and produced using 45% renewable energy. Packaging is fully fiber-based.

The company aims to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by 2030.

