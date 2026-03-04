Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Korian Belgium to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure nationwide.

Under the agreement, Blink will invest in and deploy more than 200 Blink-owned chargers across 90 Korian locations, creating one of the largest EV charging networks in Belgium's elderly care sector.

Three sites are already operational, with the broader rollout expected to continue in phases through 2026. A similar deployment is also planned for Korian's locations in the Netherlands.

The charging stations will serve employees, residents, visitors, and nearby communities. The project uses Blink's fully financed model, allowing Korian to expand EV infrastructure without upfront costs while generating recurring revenue from the charging sites.

Blink will manage the full lifecycle of the chargers, including installation, operation, maintenance, and customer support.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 5.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.1% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased significantly and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.00, indicating a neutral position, while MACD is at 0.00, suggesting a lack of momentum in either direction. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum for the stock.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 50 cents

Upcoming Earnings

The countdown is on: Blink Charging is set to report earnings on March 16, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents) Revenue Estimate: $28.56 million (Down from $30.18 million)

BLNK Price Action: Blink Charging shares were trading up 1.51% at $0.6743 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock