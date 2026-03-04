Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continues to raise the stakes on his AI vision, arguing that Tesla could be among the first companies to create artificial general intelligence—and to embody it in humanoid robots.

Elon Musk's Claim

In an early morning post on X, he said Tesla will be one of the firms to make AGI and "probably the first to make it in humanoid/atom-shaping form," expressing his view of the company as a front‑runner in the race for human‑level AI.

AGI, or artificial general intelligence, refers to systems that can perform most intellectual tasks a human can, across domains like reasoning, planning and learning, instead of being confined to a narrow use case such as driving or language.

Musk's claim puts Tesla in the same competitive arena as dedicated AI labs like OpenAI and Google DeepMind, despite Tesla's public image as an EV automaker.

He has pointed to the company's massive real‑world data from Autopilot and its Dojo supercomputer as strategic assets on the path to AGI.

Tesla's Edge

Rather than imagining AGI as a purely cloud‑based digital mind, Musk envisions embodied intelligence: robots and advanced manufacturing platforms that can "shape atoms" by assembling, welding or handling objects with human‑like dexterity, and eventually, finer‑grained control.

Musk continues to promote Tesla not only as an EV and energy company, but as a platform for general‑purpose humanoid robots and AI systems that act directly on the physical world.

Photo: Shutterstock