Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has shared bullish sentiments on the automaker's AI and robotics efforts, predicting that it will be one of the companies to develop Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the billionaire shared that he was confident in Tesla's AI efforts. "Tesla will be one of the companies to make AGI and probably the first to make it in humanoid/atom-shaping form," Musk said in the post.

Google's AI Leader Bullish On AGI

"It’s going to be something like ten times the impact of the Industrial Revolution, but happening at ten times the speed," Hassabis said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Tesla's Robotics Push

The prediction follows the CEO expressing his belief that the company's Optimus Humanoid Robot can become the first-ever von Neumann probe and help humanity colonize other planets.

Tesla will instead utilize the Fremont, California, facility, where the premium models were produced, for Optimus production, targeting 1 million units per year for the robot.

Musk has also touted developing an "Optimus Academy" to train the robot using Tesla's reality generator used to train the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system used in its vehicles.

Tesla's In-House Chip

A clean room is a highly-controlled environment in chip foundries that lets in ultra-low amounts of airborne particles, humidity, or other things that can potentially contaminate chipsets.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 2.98% to $392.43 at market close on Tuesday, but gained 1.20% to $397.15 during pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Image via Shutterstock