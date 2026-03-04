Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is expanding its presence in AI-powered commerce through a deeper partnership with Stripe.

Affirm, Stripe Expand AI-Powered Payments

Affirm said Tuesday it is expanding its partnership with Stripe to support shared payment tokens that enable AI-assisted shopping.

The system allows AI agents to initiate purchases using a shopper-approved payment method without exposing sensitive payment information.

Stripe’s shared payment tokens enable consumers to select Affirm as a payment option within AI-driven commerce tools that support the technology.

Affirm said shoppers will still go through its instant eligibility review, choose a repayment schedule, and complete the purchase without leaving the AI interface.

Stripe will manage the payment flow between merchants and Affirm in the background, keeping payment credentials protected while supporting pay-over-time options in AI-driven checkout experiences.

“With our Shared Payment Tokens expanding to include Affirm, AI agents will be able to present buy now, pay later options at checkout. Integrating Affirm into agentic payments helps businesses drive conversion while giving shoppers more choice in how they pay,” said Kevin Miller, head of payments at Stripe.

Partnership Builds On Existing Relationship

Affirm and Stripe have worked together since 2021, supporting online checkout and in-person payments through Stripe Terminal.

The companies said the shared-token integration extends installment-style payments into agent-led commerce.

Affirm also emphasized that its financing model is tied to a specific purchase rather than a revolving line of credit.

The company added that it is working with other platforms and merchants to integrate installment payments into agent-driven commerce, including support for Google’s Agent-to-Agent Protocol and Universal Commerce Protocol initiatives.

Strong Earnings And Raised Outlook

Affirm reported second-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 30 cents. Revenue reached $1.12 billion, exceeding the $1.06 billion Street forecast.

Gross merchandise value rose 36% to $13.8 billion.

Active customers increased 23% to 25.8 million, while the number of active merchants grew 42% to 478,000.

For guidance, the company expects third-quarter revenue of $970 million to $1 billion compared with the $979.57 million estimate.

Affirm also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $4.09 billion to $4.15 billion.

AFRM Price Action: Affirm Holdings shares were up 1.05% at $48.33 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock