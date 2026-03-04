Google Identifies Coruna

In an official research note published by the software giant on Tuesday, the Google Threat Intelligence Group shared that it had identified "Coruna," which is a hacking tool targeting iPhone models running iOS version 13.0 (2019) up to version 17.2.1 (2023).

The group says it first identified the exploit kit in a surveillance vendor's attempt to hack into someone's phone. The group said it observed the same kit used during attacks targeting Ukrainian users conducted by suspected Russian actors, as well as Chinese financially motivated hackers.

GITG said it remained unclear as to how the hackers got hold of the kit, but suggests there exists an "active market for “second hand” zero-day exploits," adding that the kit wasn't effective on the latest iOS versions. "iPhone users are strongly urged to update their devices to the latest version of iOS," the group said.

iVerify Suggests US Origins

Mobile security website iVerify, in a blog post, also shared that it had identified the exploit kit on Tuesday. "This is the first observed mass exploitation of mobile phones, including iOS, by a criminal group using tools likely built by a nation-state," the post said.

