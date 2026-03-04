Actor William Shatner has shared updates on the X Money payments service's beta rollout as Elon Musk's "everything app" goal takes shape. Shatner had previously announced his involvement with the program via social media as a means to raise money for his charity.

Cashbacks, Interest And Metal Debit Card

In a series of posts on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the “Star Trek” actor shared details on the beta rollout, which will offer a 6% APY (annual percentage yield) on the account. Shatner also said that X will offer a "$25 welcome gift" to users in the rollout.

Sharing screenshots of the service's user interface (UI), Shatner touted features offered by X Money. "Here's a few more screenshots. There's a debit card with cash back too!" he said in the post.

X Money will also offer a metal debit card to users, which can be personalized with the users' official X handle on it. The service has shared that the debit card would enable zero foreign transaction fees.

X Chat Rollout

"For the past few months, we've been quietly building a standalone X Chat app for iOS. Today we're opening it to the first 1,000 users on TestFlight," Boswell said in his post.

Super App Goals

Photo Courtesy; Bryan Regan on Shutterstock.com