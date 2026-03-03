ASML Holding N.V. (NYSE:ASML) is charting a new course in the chipmaking industry by venturing into advanced packaging solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. On Monday, the company revealed plans to integrate AI into its existing and future operations, aiming to enhance the performance and speed of its tools, which are critical for producing cutting-edge AI processors.

ASML stock is slumping fast. Check the latest price here.

ASML’s Bold Move Into AI Chip Technology

Reuters reports that ASML, known for its exclusive production of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, is exploring new avenues to expand its market share in the AI chip sector. The company is looking to develop tools that facilitate the connection of multiple specialized chips, a process known as advanced packaging. This move is expected to be a cornerstone for the future of AI chips and the sophisticated memory systems that support them.

Chief Technology Officer Marco Pieters indicated that ASML is not just focused on immediate advancements but is also planning for the industry’s trajectory over the next decade and beyond. This includes evaluating potential industry directions and the technological requirements for packaging and bonding.

What Does ASML’s New Strategy Mean For Investors?

Pieters, who previously led ASML’s software development, highlighted that the company’s AI advancements could significantly accelerate the control software and inspection processes for its machines. This could enhance chip production efficiency, making ASML’s offerings more attractive to leading semiconductor manufacturers.

ASML’s commitment to innovation is further underscored by its recent organizational changes. In October, Pieters was promoted to CTO, succeeding Martin van den Brink, who had a long tenure leading the company’s technology division. Additionally, the company has restructured its tech business to emphasize engineering capabilities.

As reported by Reuters, ASML’s shares have risen significantly this year, reflecting investor confidence in its EUV technology and the leadership of Pieters and CEO Christophe Fouquet. The company’s market valuation stands at approximately $560 billion, with shares trading at about 40 times forward earnings.

Exploring The Future Of Advanced Packaging Solutions

The evolving architecture of chips, which are increasingly designed as multi-level structures rather than flat components, has made advanced packaging a lucrative field. This shift is crucial for improving the computational speed needed for large AI models and applications such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

ASML is actively researching new scanner systems and lithography tools to accommodate the growing size of AI chips. The company’s expertise in optics and silicon wafer handling is expected to provide a competitive edge in developing these future machines.

Looking ahead, Pieters mentioned that ASML is considering what its product portfolio might look like in this new direction. The company’s ongoing efforts in AI and chip packaging aim to complement its established EUV technology, ensuring it remains at the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing.

ASML Price Action: ASML Holding shares were down 5.06% at $1351.49 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 103%, outperforming the PHLX Semiconductor Index’s 78% rise.

Photo via Shutterstock