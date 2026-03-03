Ford, GM, Stellantis Slide

On Monday, Ford reported a decline of 4.97% at market close, dropping to $13.39, while GM was down 1.21% to $77.76 and Stellantis slipped 5.69% to $7.63 per share.

During Pre-market trading on Tuesday, Ford further declined 1.79% to $13.15, while GM fell 1.81% to $76.35. Stellantis, too, fell 5.64% further to $7.20. The decline comes as uncertainty looms around the auto industry as oil prices surge amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, Oil Prices Surge

The global supply has also been disrupted further as QatarEnergy suspended LNG production following military strikes that hit its facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock