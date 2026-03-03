Elon Musk's social media platform X and AI venture xAI are reportedly planning to fully repay about $17.5 billion in debt.

Debt Repayment Plan Signals Balance Sheet Overhaul

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been informing lenders regarding both companies’ intention to repay the debt, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

As per the report, xAI's $3 billion in high-yield bonds will be paid off at about $1.17 for every $1 borrowed. The source of the repayments is yet to be determined.

xAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Complex Web Of Deals Across Musk's Empire

Last month, Musk's space company SpaceX acquired xAI. This deal valued the AI company at $250 billion.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is reportedly preparing for an IPO in March 2026.

