Late Monday, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services said drone strikes tied to the escalating Middle East conflict caused significant structural damage at facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Drone Strikes Damage AWS Infrastructure In UAE And Bahrain

AWS said two of its three Availability Zones in the UAE region (ME-CENTRAL-1) were directly struck, while a nearby drone strike in Bahrain (ME-SOUTH-1) damaged one facility.

The company said the attacks led to "structural damage," power disruptions and fires that required suppression efforts, causing additional water damage.

The outages have affected services including Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda and Amazon RDS, with customers reporting elevated error rates and degraded availability.

Prolonged Recovery Expected Amid Ongoing Conflict

In its latest update at 4:19 PM PST, AWS said restoration efforts are underway but cautioned that recovery will be "prolonged given the nature of the physical damage involved."

The company added that while teams are repairing infrastructure, they are also deploying software-based mitigations to restore data access and reduce service errors.

"Our focus on restoring Amazon S3 and Amazon DynamoDB is deliberate," AWS said, noting that recovery of those foundational services would enable other dependent services to rebound more quickly.

AWS Urges Customers To Activate Disaster Recovery Plans

The company warned that the broader operating environment in the Middle East "remains unpredictable."

It urged customers to back up data and consider migrating workloads to alternate regions in the U.S., Europe or Asia Pacific.

Price Action: Amazon shares fell 0.77% Monday to close at $208.39. In after-hours trading, the stock slipped another 0.47% to $207.42, according to Benzinga Pro.

AMZN scores strongly on Quality in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, but the stock remains in a downtrend across short, medium and long-term time frames.

