Venture capitalist Peter Thiel once said that advances in artificial intelligence could disrupt society's elite hierarchy in unexpected ways, weakening math-driven credentials more than writing-based influence.

AI Debate Framed Too Narrowly

Speaking in a 2024 conversation with economist Tyler Cowen, Thiel argued that discussions about large language models often focus either on small technical improvements or sweeping philosophical claims.

He said the real impact will fall somewhere in between — and could reshape how power is distributed.

Why Thiel Thinks AI Favors Word Skills Over Math

Thiel predicted AI systems may soon solve extremely advanced mathematics problems, potentially including U.S. math Olympiad-level challenges within a few years.

"My intuition would be it's going to be quite the opposite," Thiel said, suggesting the changes could be "worse for the math people than the word people."

He argued modern institutions rely heavily on quantitative testing to select talent, from elite schools to top technology firms. If AI handles much of that advanced reasoning, he said, the advantage tied to math credentials could shrink.

A Shift In Influence?

Thiel referenced past eras when societies elevated mathematical ability as a merit-based filter for leadership, including trends dating to the French Revolution and later systems in the Soviet Union.

He suggested AI may trigger a similar rebalancing.

The venture capitalist compared the moment to computers surpassing humans in chess in the late 1990s, saying technology can transform what society values.

If AI changes the role of math in hiring and status, he said, broader power structures could shift as well.

Labor Market Faces Rising Job Cuts

Last month, in an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Oxford Economics senior economist Nico Palesch said as much as 20% of the U.S. workforce could face significant exposure to physical robotics and automation over the next 10 to 20 years.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr has also previously said that AI may already be replacing some of America's youngest workers.

The labor market has already been affected, with more than 100,000 layoffs in January, making it the weakest start to a year since 2009.

At the time, Dorsey said that advances in AI tools are changing how companies operate, allowing much smaller teams to accomplish more work more efficiently.

